The Jaguars believe Allen avoided a serious knee injury, but he'll have further tests Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen is still expected to miss some game time, but he may avoid an IR stint and return after just a couple of weeks. The 2019 first-round pick is enduring a bit of a sophomore slump with just 2.5 sacks through eight games after racking up 10.5 through 16 games last season. If tests reveal that he indeed will be required to miss games, K'Lavon Chaisson is expected to start at defensive end.