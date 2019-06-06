Jaguars' Josh Allen: Expected to sit out minicamp
Allen (knee) is not likely to participate in the team's minicamp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen was first reported to have a bruised knee a few weeks ago and it remains unclear if the issue could be long term or if the team is merely being cautious with their first-round pick. If Allen ultimately is held out of minicamp he'll have several weeks to recover before training camp begins.
