The Jaguars exercised Allen's fifth-year contract option Thursday.
Allen is now set to receive a guaranteed salary of $11.5 million in the 2023 season and figures to be a key piece in the Jaguars' pass rush over the next two years. The No. 7 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft had somewhat of a bounce-back campaign this past year coming off a very disappointing second season in Jacksonville, netting a career-best 71 tackles to go along with 7.5 sacks and one interception over 16 games in 2021.