Allen had two solo tackles and one sack during Thursday's 31-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Allen had already accounted for three quarterback hits on the year heading into Thursday's contest, and he managed to chase down Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half for his first official sack of the season. The second-year pro doesn't have much help in Jacksonville's pass rush, so he may have difficulties matching last year's 10.5 sack total, but he's got a favorable matchup in Cincinnati on deck for Week 4.