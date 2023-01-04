Allen recorded six tackles (three solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 31-3 win against the Texans.

Allen logged his third sack in the last four weeks, forcing a fumble as he brought down Houston signal-caller Davis Mills early in the second quarter. This also marked the Jaguars' only takeaway in this massive blowout. Allen also paced Jacksonville with 74 percent of defensive snaps played since the team benched its starters early in the second half. Allen has now accumulated six sacks over 16 games this season, and he should have a good chance to get after Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 18, as Tennessee has allowed the seventh-most sacks in the league with 45.