Allen (knee) worked on the side at practice Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Allen wasn't expected to participate in the team's minicamp. It's still unclear how serious the injury is, but the rookie's upgrade in status from a week ago bodes well. It's also entirely possible that the Jaguars are being cautious with their first-round pick, but more information as to Allen's injury should surface closer to training camp in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories