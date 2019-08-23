Jaguars' Josh Allen: Impresses versus Dolphins
Allen had four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's preseason game against Miami.
Allen played 27 defensive snaps and had two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits as he worked with the starting defense for the first time in-game. The 22-year-old has illustrated his first-round talent and playmaking ability in what's otherwise been a quiet preseason in Jacksonville.
