The Jaguars selected Allen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

Allen could have been a second-round selection had he left Kentucky after his junior season. Instead, he returned to Lexington and turned himself into a top-10 pick by winning the Bronko Nagurski Award as a senior, racking up 17.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss along with forcing five fumbles along the way. Powerful with long arms, Allen is a force off the edge as a stand-up outside linebacker with the size (6-foot-4 7/8, 262 pounds) to set the edge and hold up against the run. He will have to adjust to the Jaguars' 4-3 scheme after playing in a 3-4 at Kentucky, but Allen has all the tools necessary to be an impact starter from Day 1.

