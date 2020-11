Allen (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Allen was initially pegged doubtful upon sustaining his knee injury at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter, but he was subsequently downgraded to out. With Jacksonville trailing 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, rookie K'Lavon Chaisson will be counted on in a more integral pass-rush role for the remainder of the contest.