Allen exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs early with a shoulder injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Allen recorded one tackle before suffering the injury. His exit will leave the team down one of its starting outside linebackers, while also opening up extra work for Shaquille Quarterman.
