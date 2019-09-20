Allen notched four tackles (three solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

Allen recorded the first regular-season sacks of his career during the Week 3 win. The rookie first-round pick brought Marcus Mariota down twice, and on one occasion stripped the ball from the quarterback's hands and forced a fumble. Allen will work to follow up on his breakout performance Week 4 in Denver.