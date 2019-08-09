Allen (knee) had a tackle for loss in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Allen started and played only 20 defensive snaps in the preseason opener, but he made his lone tackle count as he brought down Gus Edwards for a two-yard loss. The 22-year-old dealt with a knee injury during minicamp but he was able to flash his first-round athleticism during his brief performance Thursday.

