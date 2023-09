Allen recorded 10 tackles and three sacks in Sunday's 31-21 win at the Colts.

Allen got a blazing start Sunday to what he hopes will be the second double-digit sack season of his career. Some of his sack production could be chalked up to inexperience from rookie Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson, who took four total sacks in Week 1, but Allen and his counterpart Travon Walker are obviously going to be a force to be reckoned with in 2023.