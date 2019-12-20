Play

Allen (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Allen has practiced the entire week in a limited fashion but nevertheless has been deemed good to go for Sunday. He has yet to miss a game this year.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends