Allen made six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Panthers.

This was the highest tackle count for the rookie first-round pick. Allen now has three sacks on the season -- all three came over the last three games -- and he ranks third among rookies behind Chase Winovich (Patriots) and Brian Burns (Panthers) in the category.

