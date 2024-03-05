The Jaguars have officially placed their franchise tag on Allen ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Allen receiving the franchise tag has been long expected, and is now official. The 2019 first-round pick is coming off a true breakout campaign, with a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023, to go with 66 tackles (43 solo), one interception and two forced fumbles. He and Jacksonville still have until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal, but if Allen believes he can replicate similar production in the 2024 season, he may be comfortable betting on himself with the hopes of hitting the open market next offseason as a true star at one of the NFL's most sought-after positions.