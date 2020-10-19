Coach Doug Marrone relayed Monday that Allen (knee) is on track to play Sunday versus the Chargers, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Allen has missed two games but looks set on returning to action Week 7. The second-year defensive end recorded seven tackles and two sacks through the first four contests, and rookie K'Lavon Chaisson has filled in while Allen has been sidelined. While Marrone is optimistic, we'll have a better idea of Allen's progress when practices start up Wednesday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Inactive against Detroit•
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Draws questionable tag•
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Able to practice on limited basis•
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Downgrades to out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Availability in question Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Josh Allen: Knee injury pops up•