Allen will start at defensive end in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Texans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Allen is drawing the start in place of Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring). The first-round pick saw 51 snaps while starting in place of the injured Calais Campbell in Week 1, but only registered two tackles (one solo) on the day. The rookie should see a significant workload once again in Houston.