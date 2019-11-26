Play

Allen was listed on Tuesday's injury report with a knee injury.

Allen recorded a season-low 43-percent snap share during this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, and his practice status will likely be monitored as the week progresses. If he's unable to shake the affliction by Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Jaguars' pass rush would take a major hit since the rookie leads the team with eight sacks.

