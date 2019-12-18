Play

Allen (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Allen was forced out of Week 15's win over the Raiders due to a stinger, so it's encouraging to note that he isn't being held out of practice entirely. The rookie first-round pick will have two more opportunities to participate without limitations ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta.

