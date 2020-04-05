Allen (shoulder) is poised to start at defensive end in 2020 following the departure of Calais Campbell, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Campbell has been the heart and soul of the defense since joining Jacksonville in 2017, but Allen is set to take over that role after the veteran was traded to the Ravens. Allen played in all 16 games and had four starts as a rookie, and he recorded 44 total tackles and 10.5 sacks despite mostly working in a rotational role. The 22-year-old was nursing a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season, but he was able to play in the Pro Bowl and tally one sack.