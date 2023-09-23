Allen (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Houston, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
After being forced out of Week 2 versus Kansas City with a sprained shoulder, Allen seems truly questionable for Week 3. If he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson figures to see more opportunities on the edge.
