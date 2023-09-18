Allen is considered day-to-day due to a shoulder sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
That's good news for the Jaguars and Allen, who is one of the team's most productive players on defense. However, his status during practice will be worth monitoring in the days ahead leading up to the team's Week 3 matchup with the Texans.
