Play

Allen had one solo tackle and two quarterback hits during Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Allen dealt with a shoulder injury at practice during the week but playing a typical 56 percent of defensive snaps Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has 40 tackles (29 solo), 10 sacks and two forced fumbles despite mostly working in a rotational role.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends