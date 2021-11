Allen had 10 tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the 49ers.

Allen had an unusual double-digit tackling performance as a defensive end, due in large part to the fact that San Francisco's offense opted to run the ball 42 times with the game well in hand. Still, it was yet another solid fantasy performance for Allen, who remains a high-end option in IDP formats heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Falcons' vulnerable O-line.