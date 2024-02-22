Allen finished the season with 66 tackles (43 solo), 17.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

The 2019 first-round pick entered 2023 with 17 combined sacks across the previous four years, but he eclipsed that total last season as he tied for second in the NFL with 17.5. It was a contract year for Allen, and the 26-year-old is poised for a significant payday this offseason, though he may have to settle for the franchise tag if he and the Jaguars are unable to agree on a long-term deal.