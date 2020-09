Allen (calf) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Allen logged a 'DNP/LP/FP' practice slate this week, and it looks as though he's fully recovered from the calf cramps that caused him to leave the season opener against Indianapolis early. The second-year pro should handle a full workload on Sunday, making him a viable option in IDP formats.