Allen is expected to sit out Wednesday's practice due to a calf issue, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was removed in the second half of Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the Colts after experiencing some calf cramping. Before leaving, the second-year edge rusher totaled two tackles (one solo) over 46 defensive snaps. Coach Doug Marrone downplayed the calf concern, saying that he expects Allen to return to practice Thursday. Assuming that's the case, Allen should be in good shape to handle a full workload in Sunday's game at Tennessee.