Allen recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Allen continues to live up to his first-round pedigree, as he's racked up eight sacks through 10 games, pacing the Jaguars in the category. The 22-year-old looks to have a bright future in the league, and he'll look to add to his total Week 12 against the Titans.

