Head coach Doug Marrone said Allen is nursing a bruised knee and won't practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

While the severity of Allen's situation isn't entirely clear, it's a good sign that the No. 7 overall pick in the draft isn't immediately being shut down for either a short- or long-term period of time. In fact, it's possible his absence from Thursday's practice is entirely precautionary. We'll know more as the final two-plus weeks of OTAs unfold in the coming month.

