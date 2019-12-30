Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a shoulder injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Allen had an excellent rookie campaign, as he recorded 44 tackles and 10.5 sacks to live up to his first-round pedigree. It's unsettled how severe the 22-year-old's injury is, but there doesn't seem to be concern about his status for the 2020 season at this time.