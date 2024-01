Allen recorded six tackles (five solo) including three sacks in Sunday's 26-20 win versus the Panthers.

Allen's masterpiece in Week 17 brought his season sack total up to 16.5, better than everyone in the league except for T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson, both of whom have 17.0 going into the last week of the regular season. Allen is making a strong case for a huge second contract and will have at least one more chance to add to that case in Week 18 at Tennessee.