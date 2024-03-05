The Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on Allen by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen will play out the 2024 season on a one-year, guaranteed $24 million contract if the Jaguars indeed place the franchise tag on him, and a long-term deal isn't agreed to by mid-July. The 2019 first-round pick broke out in a big way with 66 tackles (43 solo), 17.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 17 regular-season games last season, and he would immediately become one of the top available free agents on the market were Jacksonville allow him to walk.