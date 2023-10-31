Allen registered five tackles (three solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

Both of Allen's sacks came in the second half on Mitch Trubisky, who subbed in for Kenny Pickett (ribs). Allen has played in at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in three straight games and his nine sacks on the year ranks second in the NFL behind Danielle Hunter (10). Allen is just 1.5 sacks from surpassing his career-high in his rookie year and will get a chance to hit that mark after the bye in Week 10 against the 49ers.