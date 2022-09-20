Allen recorded three tackles (two solo), two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

After a modest performance in the season opener, Allen got back on track in Week 2. He strip-sacked Matt Ryan at the end of the first quarter, but Indianapolis was able to secure the loose ball. The fourth-year pass rusher took down the veteran quarterback again on a third-down play at the beginning of the second quarter. If healthy, Allen will likely be a double-digit sack candidate for the 2022 campaign.