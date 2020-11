Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Allen avoided ligament damage in his knee but will miss "considerable time," John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Marrone didn't elaborate on the nature of Allen's injury, but he made it sounds like an IR stint could be in the works. The Jaguars won't rush their star defensive end back with the playoffs out of reach, so rookie K'Lavon Chaisson figures to get an extended look as a starting defensive end.