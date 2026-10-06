Cameron hauled in both of his targets for 42 yards during the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

Cameron got on the board in the second quarter with a 29-yard catch before connecting with Trevor Lawrence on a 13-yard pass in the third. The rookie sixth-rounder played 22 of the Jaguars' 61 offensive snaps (36.1 percent), fourth-most among Jacksonville's wide receivers. Cameron has a 5-74-2 receiving line on six targets through four games, and his scoring floor figures to remain limited unless the Jaguars are without one or more of Parker Washington, Brian Thomas or Jakobi Meyers. Up next for the Jaguars is a Week 5 home game against the Eagles.