Cameron did not catch his lone target in a 42-7 rout of the Colts on Sunday. He returned one punt for six yards and one kickoff for 18 yards.

Jacksonville didn't need to go to its air game much given the easy win, and QB Trevor Lawrence threw just 14 passes. None of those went to Cameron -- his only target (which he didn't catch) came from backup signal-caller Quinn Ewers in garbage time. Cameron did log a season-high 52 percent offensive snap share, but game script didn't do him any favors in terms of production. With no catches in three of his seven games this season, Cameron doesn't make for an appealing fantasy asset.