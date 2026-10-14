Cameron caught three of six targets for 43 yards during the Jaguars' 19-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday in London. He also returned one kickoff for 18 yards and added a tackle on special teams.

Cameron opened Sunday's game in style, when he took the first kickoff of the contest 90 yards to the house for a touchdown, but that score ended up being nullified by a holding penalty on the Jaguars. The rookie sixth-rounder still managed to contribute offensively and finished third on the Jaguars in catches, targets and receiving yards, including a 32-yard catch early in the third quarter. Cameron's 22 offensive snaps were fourth-most among Jacksonville wide receivers, but his 6-97-1 receiving line (10 targets) over the last three weeks is noticeably better than Brian Thomas (3-25-1 on six targets) in that same span. The Jaguars will stay in London for a Week 6 AFC South showdown against the Texans on Oct. 18.