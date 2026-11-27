Cameron is in line to handle a larger role Sunday against the Titans, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports that Parker Washington (shoulder) won't suit up.

Cameron and Brian Thomas are the top candidates to absorb extra targets alongside Jakobi Meyers in Washington's absence. Washington is considered week-to-week, so his absence could extend beyond Week 12. Cameron has 111 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past two games, so the rookie sixth-round pick was trending up even prior to Washington's injury. An increased role against a Titans defense that's giving up the most catches and yards per game to wide receivers could set Cameron up for a breakout performance.