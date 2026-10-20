Cameron didn't garner a target and recorded 46 kickoff-return yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans.

Cameron went without a target for the first time since Week 2, but he did play a season-high 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The wide receiver played 19 more snaps on offense than Brian Thomas, and he appears to have officially taken over as the team's No. 3 option behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers at his position. On the year, Cameron has caught eight of 12 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 245 yards as a kick returner over six games.