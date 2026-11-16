Cameron caught all three of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-23, Week 10 win over Tennessee. He also returned five kickoffs for 142 yards.

Cameron gave the Jaguars a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. It was the rookie wideout's third touchdown of the campaign but his first since Week 3. Cameron's 67 receiving yards marked a career high, while his three receptions tied the most he's had as a pro. Cameron's propensity for finding the end zone (his three TDs have come on just 12 total catches) is appealing, but at this point he isn't getting any volume to be a reliable week-to-week fantasy asset.