Hines-Allen recorded 8.0 sacks among his 49 tackles (28 solo) in the 2025 regular season while adding three passes defensed.

Hines-Allen suited up for all 17 regular-season games and matched his 2024 regular-season sack total. He hasn't come close to replicating the production from his 17.5-sack Pro Bowl season in 2023, but Hines-Allen remains a steady contributor when it comes to rushing the passer, having notched at least 7.0 sacks in six of his seven NFL campaigns. He'll face former namesake Josh Allen and the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday, and Hines-Allen's ability to generate pressure could be key to slowing down Buffalo's star quarterback.