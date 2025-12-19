Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen: Clear of injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hines-Allen (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Hines-Allen started the week on the injury report with an illness but upgraded to full participation in practice Friday and will start against the Broncos. The 28-year-old has 40 tackles (23 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and two pass breakups in 14 games this season.
