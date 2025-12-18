default-cbs-image
Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Hines-Allen led Jacksonville defensive linemen in defensive snaps (50) in Week 15 versus the Jets, but he's now missing the Jaguars' first practice of the new week with a couple different issues. He'll likely need to participate in some capacity at practice Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing in Week 16 at Denver.

