Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Hines-Allen led Jacksonville defensive linemen in defensive snaps (50) in Week 15 versus the Jets, but he's now missing the Jaguars' first practice of the new week with a couple different issues. He'll likely need to participate in some capacity at practice Thursday or Friday to have any chance of playing in Week 16 at Denver.
