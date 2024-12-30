Hines-Allen recorded six tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-13 win versus the Titans.

Protecting a lead late in the third quarter, Hines-Allen overpowered massive left tackle JC Latham and felled the bulky Mason Rudolph for his eighth sack of the season. He'll take all the pass-rushing opportunities he can get when the Jaguars go on the road to play a run-heavy Indianapolis team in Week 18.