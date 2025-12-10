Hines-Allen posted five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Jaguars' 36-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Hines-Allen tallied a safety for the Jaguars midway through the fourth quarter, when he took down Riley Leonard in the end zone for a nine-yard sack. Hines-Allen had just 0.5 sacks through the first seven games of the regular season, but he has accumulated 6.5 sacks over the six games since the Week 8 bye and has logged at least 1.0 sacks over his last four games. He'll look to add to his total in Week 15 against the Jets, who could have undrafted rookie Brady Cook start at quarterback if both Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) are unable to play.