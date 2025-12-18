Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hines-Allen upgraded to limited participation Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a mix of illness and shoulder issues. Now back on the practice field, the defensive end will have one more opportunity to upgrade his participation and potentially dodge an injury designation before Sunday's game against the Broncos.
