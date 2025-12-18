default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hines-Allen upgraded to limited participation Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a mix of illness and shoulder issues. Now back on the practice field, the defensive end will have one more opportunity to upgrade his participation and potentially dodge an injury designation before Sunday's game against the Broncos.

More News