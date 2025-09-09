Hines-Allen didn't notch any tackles in a Week 1 win against Carolina, though he was credited with a QB hit.

Hines-Allen logged 72 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps but was unable to make any stops. He was disruptive nonetheless, recording eight QB pressures, per John Shipley of SI.com. Hines-Allen's IDP contributions typically depend on his ability to take down the quarterback -- he's recorded at least 7.0 regular-season sacks in four straight campaigns.