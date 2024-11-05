Share Video

Hines-Allen finished with four solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks and two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The defensive end also played on 70 percent of the defensive snaps. Hines-Allen has 25 tackles (14 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season.

