Hines-Allen finished with four solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks and two tackles for losses, in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
The defensive end also played on 70 percent of the defensive snaps. Hines-Allen has 25 tackles (14 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season.
